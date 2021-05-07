Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to post sales of $550,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

TRVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.63. 10,298,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,549. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trevena by 204.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 48,610 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trevena by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

