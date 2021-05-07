TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.800-3.200 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.10.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 941,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -482.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.21.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

