TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on THS shares. Truist cut TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

THS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.31. 941,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $2,688,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

