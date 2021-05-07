Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPRKY. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

TPRKY traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

