Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Travis Perkins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

