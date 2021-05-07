TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) President Barry A. Richards Sells 10,000 Shares

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TA opened at $26.18 on Friday. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $381.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 267,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $4,955,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.