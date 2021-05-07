Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Cut to $3.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.78.

Get Transocean alerts:

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,614 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 125,330 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $15,211,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.