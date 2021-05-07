TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Purchased by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $24,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $652,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMDX opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $628.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. Equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,906 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

