TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has raised its dividend by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of -107.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

