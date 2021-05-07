Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Jennifer Duvalier Buys 4,587 Shares

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 419.40 ($5.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 441.59. Trainline Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 545.50 ($7.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

