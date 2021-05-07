Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Jennifer Duvalier Buys 4,587 Shares

Posted by on May 7th, 2021 // Comments off

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline stock opened at GBX 419.40 ($5.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 441.59. Trainline Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 545.50 ($7.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRN. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 486 ($6.35) to GBX 382 ($4.99) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.