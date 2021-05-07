Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Trainline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Trainline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF remained flat at $$5.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Trainline has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $5.73.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

