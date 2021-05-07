Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,377 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,867% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

Shares of BL stock opened at $103.65 on Friday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.45.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.