Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,311 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,571% compared to the typical volume of 258 put options.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meritor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 584,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 245,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Meritor by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,449,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

MTOR stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

