Traders Buy High Volume of Cerner Call Options (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,903 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,519 call options.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 1 year low of $63.11 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

