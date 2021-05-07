Total (EPA:FP) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.81 ($52.72).

Get Total alerts:

Shares of Total stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, reaching €39.14 ($46.05). 6,125,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.05.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.