Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Shares of TSE:TIH traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$105.25. 23,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of C$61.09 and a 52 week high of C$106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.07.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.67.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

