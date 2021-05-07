TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.55

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 148561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $685.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -363.30.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter. TORM had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 18.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after purchasing an additional 466,552 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $5,872,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

