TMX Group (TSE:X) Given Buy Rating at TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of TMX Group (TSE:X) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$155.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$145.00.

X has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$150.00.

X stock opened at C$134.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. TMX Group has a 1-year low of C$120.13 and a 1-year high of C$144.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$134.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$128.71.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$216.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.40%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

