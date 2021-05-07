Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 47.44% and a positive return on equity of 128.43%. The company had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. Tivity Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.490-1.560 EPS.

Shares of TVTY opened at $24.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.49. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.23.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tivity Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.