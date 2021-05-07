Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$128.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$127.17.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$116.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$113.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$107.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$89.89 and a twelve month high of C$122.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total value of C$163,049.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,957.51. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,970.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

