Thomson Reuters Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRI. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

TRI stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.46. 8,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,240. The company has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 57,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.