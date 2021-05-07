TheStreet Upgrades Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded up $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $47.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after buying an additional 573,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 601,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

