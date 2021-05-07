TheStreet Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. CLSA lowered HUYA from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.14.

NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 115,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,731. HUYA has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. HUYA’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in HUYA by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HUYA by 19.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

