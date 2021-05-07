TheStreet Lowers Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) to C+

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after acquiring an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

