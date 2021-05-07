The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.17. The Toro posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $167,888.73. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,841. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in The Toro by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

