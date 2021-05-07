The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after buying an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after buying an additional 15,342,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.