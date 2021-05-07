The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 239,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $72.46. The company had a trading volume of 44,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $72.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

