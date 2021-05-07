The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Sells $134,143,581.81 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nelson Peltz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $13,743,616.00.

PG traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.14. 9,595,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,282,986. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $330.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.64.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

