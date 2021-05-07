The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $48.56 and last traded at $46.36, with a volume of 9171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other The ODP news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The ODP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

About The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

