The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 152.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,570 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of THG stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $142.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

