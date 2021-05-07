The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 1-Year High at $358.33

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $358.33 and last traded at $358.33, with a volume of 123925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,710.1% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

