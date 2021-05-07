The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The First of Long Island in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69. The First of Long Island has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 492,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.