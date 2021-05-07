The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.

The Clorox stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $176.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.76.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

