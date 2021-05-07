The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger Sells 124,670 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $72.16.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

