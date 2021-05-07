The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $250.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $229.81. 11,788,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,458,878. The Boeing has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

