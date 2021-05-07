The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $90.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

