The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $134.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.20.

ALL stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,681. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

