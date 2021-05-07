The AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Shares of The AES stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $25.69. 384,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,579. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on AES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

