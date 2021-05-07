Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.91

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.91 and last traded at $65.79, with a volume of 14191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Textron by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Textron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Textron by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,830 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

