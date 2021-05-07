Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $186.93. 93,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,829,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,679. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

