Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Tesla worth $2,710,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $8.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $672.26. 613,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,379,078. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $662.83. The firm has a market cap of $647.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,349.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

