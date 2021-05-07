Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRNO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $63.69 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

