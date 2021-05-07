Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs Sells 29,736 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs sold 29,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,540,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TEX stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 47,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI raised Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

