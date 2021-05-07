Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) PT Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.10% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.56.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Teradyne by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

