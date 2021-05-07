Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Shares Gap Down to $48.45

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.45, but opened at $41.10. Teradata shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 8,601 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,522.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock worth $3,826,542 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period.

About Teradata (NYSE:TDC)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

