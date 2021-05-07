Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.27.

Teradata stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $309,872.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,400,487.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,542. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

