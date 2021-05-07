Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Trading Up 10% on Strong Earnings

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price was up 10% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.48. Approximately 53,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,240,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $18,831,913.30. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 204,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,279,245.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,019,354 shares of company stock worth $139,184,514. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after acquiring an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 97,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a market cap of $987.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.68.

About Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.