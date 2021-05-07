Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $10.46, but opened at $11.05. Tenneco shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 26,524 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.39. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $67,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $18,831,913.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,019,354 shares of company stock valued at $139,184,514. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEN. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

