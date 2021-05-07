Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.120-5.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.40 billion-$19.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.40 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.690-1.390 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

NYSE:THC traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.84. 945,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.38, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,088,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

