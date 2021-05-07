Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.
THC stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
