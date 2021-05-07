Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.50.

THC stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 143,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $7,939,754.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,088,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 355,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $215,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

